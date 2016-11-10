ITV says advertisers becoming increasingly cautious

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV said a fall in net advertising revenue (NAR) would accelerate to 7 percent in the final quarter as advertisers become more nervous about the economy.

The country's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster said the ad market had worsened in the third quarter, and it now forecast that NAR would fall by 3 percent this year.

"In recent weeks the political and economic uncertainty has increased and we are currently seeing more cautious behaviour by advertisers," it said on Thursday.

Revenue excluding advertising rose 15 percent, it said, helped by a strong performance from its studio business, taking total external revenue up 5 percent to 2.16 billion pounds.