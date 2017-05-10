ITV sees ad revenue down by as much as 20 pct in June

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Commercial broadcaster ITV said its net advertising revenue could fall by as much as 20 percent in June as its outgoing Chief Executive Adam Crozier signed off with a tough trading update.

The "Coronation Street" and "Britain's Got Talent" broadcaster said net advertising revenue would be down by 8 to 9 percent in the first half of the year, with the measurement set to fall by 8 percent in May and between 15-20 percent in June.

Analysts had expected June to be a tough month after it showed Euro 2016 soccer matches in the previous year, which boosted viewing figures.

The group reiterated its forecast for the full year.