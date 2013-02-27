FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ITV to pay special dividend as earnings rise
February 27, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

ITV to pay special dividend as earnings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - ITV, Britain’s largest free-to-air broadcaster, posted a 13 percent rise in 2012 earnings, helped by growth in non-advertising revenues, and said it would pay shareholders a 156 million pound ($236 million) special dividend.

The firm, home to soap opera “Coronation Street”, period drama “Downton Abbey” and talent show “The X-factor”, on Wednesday reported adjusted earnings for 2012 of 520 million pounds on total external revenues up 3 percent to 2.2 billion pounds.

Having ended the year with net cash of 206 million pounds the firm is paying a full year dividend of 2.6 pence and a special dividend of 4.0 pence.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
