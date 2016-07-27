FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ITV sees ad revenues ahead of market view, to cut costs
July 27, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

ITV sees ad revenues ahead of market view, to cut costs

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - ITV said it expected its key net advertising revenue to slip around 1 percent in the first nine months of the year, ahead of analyst expectations, and said it would trim costs to prepare for economic challenges ahead.

Britain's biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster met first-half forecasts with flat net ad revenue, and said it would be down around 1 percent in the first nine months to the end of September.

Analysts had expected a fall of more than 5 percent in the third quarter.

It also said it would target around 25 million pounds ($33 million) in cost savings to prepare for the wider economic uncertainty sparked by Britain's vote to leave the EU. ($1 = 0.7611 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)

