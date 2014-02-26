ITV to pay special dividend after earnings rise

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - ITV, Britain’s largest free-to-air broadcaster, said it would pay a special dividend totalling 161 million pounds ($268 million) after posting a 21 percent rise in 2013 core earnings, spurred on by a rise in non-advertising revenues.

The broadcaster, home to period drama “Downton Abbey” and talent show “The X-factor”, also said on Wednesday its total external revenues rose 9 percent in the year to Dec. 31 to 2.39 billion pounds.

The firm said the board proposed to give a full year dividend of 3.5 pence a share, up 35 percent, and a special dividend of 4.0 pence in line with last year.