#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 30, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

World Cup helps ITV score first-half beat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster ITV posted a better-than-expected 11 percent rise in first-half adjusted earnings helped by the draw of the soccer World Cup at the end of the period.

The broadcaster of Britain’s Got Talent and Coronation Street said its net ad revenue for the period rose 7 percent, beating the market, and was expected to be up 4 percent to 5 percent in the third quarter across its family of channels.

Chief Executive Adam Crozier said the group, which also includes a production arm, delivered double-digit profit growth in every area of the business in the first half.

“Share of viewing improved during Q2, helped by the FIFA World Cup, and we’re confident of our strong Autumn schedule with both new and returning drama and entertainment,” he said on Wednesday.

The company posted first-half revenue of 1.23 billion pounds, beating a 1.22 billion pounds forecats by analysts, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation were 322 million pounds, against the 315 million pounds expected. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
