ITV to return 250 mln stg via special dividend
March 4, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

ITV to return 250 mln stg via special dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV plans to return 250 million pounds ($383.5 million) to shareholders via a special dividend after posting a better-than-expected 23 percent rise in 2014 pretax profit and predicting a strong first quarter.

The home of Downton Abbey said it had started 2015 well, with net advertising revenue now forecast to be up 11 percent in the first quarter, and up 4-7 percent in April. That compares to the 6 percent net advertising growth it recorded in 2014.

Full-year pretax profit was up 23 percent to 712 million pounds, compared with a forecast of 681 million pounds according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 0.6519 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)

