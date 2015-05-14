FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Britain's ITV enjoys strong start to the year
May 14, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Britain's ITV enjoys strong start to the year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix typo in paragraph 1)

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV said it had enjoyed a strong start to the year, with net advertising revenue up 12 percent in the first quarter and its studios business returning to organic growth.

ITV, the home to period drama Downton Abbey, said its key measurement of net advertising revenue was forecast to be up 5 percent in the first half and it expected to outperform the market for the full year.

“For 2015 as a whole we anticipate further strong growth across ITV as we continue to rebalance and strengthen the business creatively, commercially and financially,” it said.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
