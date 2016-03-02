FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ITV says will outperform ad market, pays special dividend
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 2, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

ITV says will outperform ad market, pays special dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s ITV said it expected to outperform the television advertising market in 2016 after reporting a 20 percent jump in 2015 earnings per share and returning 400 million pounds to shareholders with a special dividend.

Britain’s biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster reported adjusted earnings per share of 16.5 pence, compared with a forecast of 16.1 pence. Core earnings rose 18 percent to 865 million pounds ($1.2 billion)on revenue up 15 percent to 2.97 billion pounds.

The company said on Wednesday it would pay a special dividend of 10 pence a share in addition to a final dividend of 4.1 pence, which was ahead of previous guidance. ($1 = 0.7160 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.