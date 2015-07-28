FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ITV sees net ad revenues improving gradually
July 28, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

ITV sees net ad revenues improving gradually

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV said it expected its net advertising revenue to improve slightly in the second-half, helped by the Rugby World Cup.

ITV, home to the Downton Abbey drama, reiterated its outlook for the full year and said it expected ad revenues to be up 6 percent for the nine months to the end of September, after a 5 percent rise in the first six months.

The group said adjusted core earnings for the six months were up 24 percent to 400 million pounds ($623 million), helped by a strong performance from the broadcast and online business. ($1 = 0.6423 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

