UPDATE 1-ITV sees strong ad market demand ahead of Rugby World Cup

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV said the advertising market was in good shape, reflecting an improving economy and strong demand for slots around the Rugby World Cup that kicks off in September.

ITV, which shows soap opera “Coronation Street” on its flagship channel, said net ad revenue would be up 6 percent for the nine months to the end of September, an improvement on the 5 percent seen in the first half.

Chief Executive Adam Crozier said ad revenue dipped in June and July from levels boosted last year by its showing of games in the soccer World Cup, but was forecast to rise 7 percent in August and 15 percent in September.

“The advertising market is strong, clearly helped by a more positive economic backdrop,” Crozier told reporters on Tuesday.

He said every advertiser category was up year on year with the exception of gambling, where some spend would shift from the soccer tournament to the rugby event.

The Rugby World Cup, which attracts the young male audience that advertisers find difficult to reach, starts on Sept. 18 and runs until the end of October.

Shares in ITV were trading up 2.8 percent at 271 pence by 0946 GMT, after seven consecutive days of declines coming into its half-year results.

Analyst at Citi said the “solid” results offered some relief on ad markets after recent profit warnings from newspaper publishers.

They said the consensus on ad revenue growth would move to at least 6 percent for the year, driving the forecast for adjusted earnings per share about 3 percent higher.

ITV, which has expanded its production business through acquisitions, saw its share of viewing across its channels drop 4 percent in the first-half.

Crozier said audiences were a priority for the second half, when the group’s offerings included dramas such as “Jekyll & Hyde”, the final series of “Downton Abbey”, and entertainment show “X-Factor”.

The focus in British television has turned to ITV’s traditional rival, the publicly-funded BBC, with the launch of a far-reaching review on its future earlier this month.

Crozier said the BBC needed to create more distinctive programming and its budget should be to provide an alternative to commercial rivals. ”It’s about appropriate funding for the agreed scope of operations, he said.

“It’s about the BBC learning to act more as an enabler and a partner to the commercial sector rather than a competitor; that goes for local newspapers, national newspapers, television, and many other markets on which they impinge.”

ITV’s adjusted core earnings for the six months to end-June rose 24 percent to 400 million pounds ($623 million). ($1 = 0.6423 pounds) (Additional reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by David Holmes)