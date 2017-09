Feb 6 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is nearing a deal to acquire Illinois Tool Works Inc’s industrial packaging unit for more than $3 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The two sides could announce an agreement as early as Thursday, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are confidential.

Carlyle declined to comment, while an Illinois Tool Works spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.