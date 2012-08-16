FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois Tool selling decorative surfaces unit majority stake
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

Illinois Tool selling decorative surfaces unit majority stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Illinois Tool Works Inc said Thursday it will sell a majority stake in its decorative surfaces segment, which serves commercial and home construction markets, to a fund managed by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

Illinois Tool, which will retain a 49 percent stake in the business, expects cash proceeds of about $1.05 billion at closing, with most of it to be used to buy back shares. It said the fund would make an equity investment of $395 million and borrowing by the new company formed in the deal would bring the total amount of cash up to $1.05 billion.

