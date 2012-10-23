FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2012 / 12:16 PM / in 5 years

Illinois Tool posts higher profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Illinois Tool Works Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday as North American demand offset slow international markets.

The diversified manufacturer of construction materials, welding equipment and restaurant supplies reported net earnings of $524 million, or $1.12 per share, compared with $507 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Sales dipped 2 percent to $4.50 billion, hurt by a stronger dollar, and were below Wall Street estimates of $4.58 billion.

