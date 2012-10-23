FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Illinois Tool beats but trims outlook on intl markets
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Illinois Tool beats but trims outlook on intl markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Third-quarter EPS $1.12 versus $1.06 estimate

* Sales down 2 percent to $4.5 bln

* Sees 2012 EPS $4.06 to $4.14

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Illinois Tool Works Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower costs, favorable raw material prices and stronger demand in North America, but said international markets were ‘sluggish’ and trimmed its forecast.

On Tuesday it reported net earnings of $524 million, or $1.12 per share, compared with $507 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

The results were 6 cents higher than expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales dipped 2 percent to $4.50 billion, hurt by a stronger dollar, and were below Wall Street estimates of $4.58 billion.

The diversified manufacturer of construction materials, welding equipment and restaurant supplies trimmed its 2012 forecast for profit from continuing operations to a range of $4.06 to $4.14 a share, from its earlier range of $4.03 to $4.19.

Wall Street estimates were at $4.12 a share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.