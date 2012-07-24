UPDATE 1-Illinois Tool beats estimate, but cuts outlook

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Illinois Tool Works Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as growth in North American markets offset sluggish demand in international markets, but cut its full-year sales and earnings forecast.

The diversified manufacturer of construction materials, welding equipment and restaurant supplies reported net earnings of $881 million, or $1.85 per share, compared with $499 million, or 99 cents per share, a year ago.

Profit from continuing operations came to $1.11 per share, 1 cent above average Wall Street estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 1 percent to $4.66 billion, but came in below estimates of $4.86 billion. Revenue from North America was up, while China and Europe showed lower sales.

ITW, which gets almost one-third of sales from Europe, said the strong dollar was a bigger headwind than expected, adding that international sales were expected to remain sluggish.

ITW now expects 2012 profit from continuing operations of $4.03 to $4.19 a share, lowering the midpoint of its range by 15 cents. Analysts expected 2012 profit of $4.18 a share.