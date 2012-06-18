FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iusacell still studying Televisa deal conditions-Grupo Salinas
June 18, 2012

Iusacell still studying Televisa deal conditions-Grupo Salinas

MEXICO CITY, June 18 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Salinas said on Monday it continues to study the conditions imposed by the competition regulator to pass the sale of half of cell phone company Iusacell to broadcaster Televisa.

Earlier on Monday, Televisa said in a brief statement it accepted the conditions slapped by Mexico’s federal competition commission to accept the tie up, but offered no further details

Grupo Salinas spokesman Luis Nino de Rivera said on Monday some of the conditions were too hard to meet. The company has until mid-week to come up with its official response.

