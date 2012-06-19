BRIEF-Televisa, Iusacell accept conditions for tie-up-Cofeco

MEXICO CITY, June 19 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Televisa and cell phone company Iusacell have officially notified the federal competition commission that they agree to the conditions imposed by the agency to allow them to join forces in the country’s mobile phone market.

“They have accepted,” a Cofeco source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Televisa said on Monday it agreed to a series of conditions imposed by Cofeco to let it buy 50 percent of Iusacell, a $1.6 billion deal aimed at mounting a challenge to tycoon Carlos Slim’s telecommunications empire.