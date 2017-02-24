Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Feb. 27, 2017
Weil Gotshal & Manges has added Brian Gingold as partner in its global private equity practice in New York. He joins from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.
Patent holding company Intellectual Ventures has asked an appeals court to revive patents on online shopping technology it asserted against the apparel company J.Crew Group Inc.
In a brief filed on Thursday, IV urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to overturn the dismissal of its claims that J.Crew infringed on two patents on a system that makes product recommendations to online shoppers.
