Ivanhoe Mines to raise C$150 mln in equity offering
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
May 20, 2014 / 8:12 PM / 3 years ago

Ivanhoe Mines to raise C$150 mln in equity offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd said on Tuesday it has entered into agreements to raise C$150 million ($137.65 million) in a share and warrants offering. The funds would be used to develop its mining projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ivanhoe said C$125 million of the funds would come from a bought deal with a syndicate of investment banks. The remaining C$25 million would be raised in a private placement with Robert Friedland, Ivanhoe’s founder and chairman.

$1 = 1.0898 Canadian Dollars Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernard Orr

