FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ivanhoe Mines hires banks to explore options around DRC assets
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

Ivanhoe Mines hires banks to explore options around DRC assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines has retained BMO Capital Markets Ltd and Morgan Stanley & Co as financial advisers to conduct a strategic review of its Kamoa and Kipushi copper projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Ivanhoe, headed by well known mining financier Robert Friedland, said on Monday that the strategic review would initially focus on the potential introduction of third-party strategic investors or joint-venture parties for the Kamoa and Kipushi projects.

Ivanhoe said it would continue to examine other options like a corporate reorganization and a project spin-off. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.