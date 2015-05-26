FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Zijin to buy stake in Ivanhoe's DRC copper project
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

China's Zijin to buy stake in Ivanhoe's DRC copper project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Chinese mining company Zijin Mining Group has agreed to buy almost half of the Kamoa copper project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) from Ivanhoe Mines for $412 million, the companies said on Tuesday.

Under the deal, Zijin will buy through its subsidiary, Gold Mountains International Mining Company Limited, a 49.5 percent stake in Ivanhoe Mines’ subsidiary Kamoa Holding Limited, which currently owns 95 percent in the DRC copper project.

The mining sector has been hit in the last three years by a steep decline in metals prices but copper is seen by analysts as one of the commodities with the brightest prospects given some supply constraints.

Zijin has also recently purchased a 9.9 percent stake in Ivanhoe mines and the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea from Barrick Gold. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.