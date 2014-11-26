FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Locals, police clash near Ivanhoe platinum project in South Africa
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

Locals, police clash near Ivanhoe platinum project in South Africa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - South African police fired rubber bullets on Wednesday to disperse a stone-throwing crowd which blocked a road to a platinum mine being developed by Canadian mining company Ivanhoe Mines in the northern Limpopo province, police said.

Three people were arrested after some 300 to 400 people blockaded the road with rocks and tires and started to throw stones at police, Mahwelereng police spokesman Steve Mabuza said. One woman was slightly injured.

In a statement, Ivanhoe said about 100 people had gathered after organizers falsely told local residents that the company would be recruiting workers for construction at the site.

It blamed “a number of known troublemakers” for the clashes near the $1.5 billion Platreef platinum project and said it was confident that an “overwhelming majority” of people in communities around the project support the planned mine.

Ivanhoe, whose chairman is flamboyant mining promoter Robert Friedland, this month received final approval from the South African government to resume development of the underground mine.

The Platreef project is 64 percent owned by Ivanhoe and 10 percent owned by a Japanese consortium of Itochu Corporation; ITC Platinum, an Itochu affiliate; Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation; and Japan Gas Corporation. A trust representing 20 nearby communities holds a 20 percent stake. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.