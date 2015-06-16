Congo says Ivanhoe Mines' Kamoa deal should be suspended

KINSHASA, June 16 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo said on Tuesday that Ivanhoe Mines’ sale of a stake in the Kamoa copper mine to China’s Zijin Mining should be suspended until concerns raised by the government can be resolved.

“That last transaction should be suspended until the completion of the talks that the government has undertaken,” mines minister Martin Kabwelulu and portfolio minister Louise Munga Mesozi said in a statement. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Joe Bavier and Chris Reese)