FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Zijin Mining to acquire stake in Friedland's Ivanhoe Mines
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Zijin Mining to acquire stake in Friedland's Ivanhoe Mines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts; Adds stock price move, analyst comment, background)

TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - China’s Zijin Mining Group is set to buy a 9.9 percent stake in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd for about C$105 million ($83.77 million) and is in “detailed” talks on jointly developing Ivanhoe’s copper project in central Africa, the two companies said on Monday.

Shares in Ivanhoe Mines, which is led by the mining financier Robert Friedland and also owns a large platinum deposit in South Africa and zinc assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo, soared 17 percent to C$1.14.

Zijin and Vancouver-based Ivanhoe have agreed to explore opportunities to collaborate on Ivanhoe’s three projects, Friedland said.

“In particular, Ivanhoe and Zijin are in detailed, friendly discussions about the strategic co-development of our Kamoa copper discovery in the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Friedland said in the joint statement.

Under deal terms, Ivanhoe will issue roughly 76.8 million common shares to Zijin via a private placement at a price of C$1.36 per share.

Zijin is one of China’s largest gold producers and second-largest mineral copper producer.

Zijin’s chairman said earlier on Monday that it is in talks to buy gold and copper mining assets abroad and expects to finalize some acquisitions this year.

$1 = 1.2535 Canadian dollars Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.