FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ivanhoe, Rio in finance deal, Friedland steps down
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Ivanhoe, Rio in finance deal, Friedland steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd said on Wednesday its founder and Chief Executive Robert Friedland has agreed to step down, as part of a financing deal with its majority shareholder Rio Tinto that will help fund the ongoing construction of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project in Mongolia.

Friedland’s resignation, along with the resignations of six other directors and four senior management members, comes just months after mining giant Rio Tinto acquired a controlling stake in the Toronto-listed mining company.

Ivanhoe, said the agreement with Rio contains a comprehensive financing plan structured to secure Rio’s direct participation in, and support for, funding for planned developments at Oyu Tolgoi the company’s flagship project.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.