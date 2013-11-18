FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines gives updated independent preliminary economic assessment of Kamoa copper discovery
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines gives updated independent preliminary economic assessment of Kamoa copper discovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd : * Announces updated independent preliminary economic assessment of its kamoa

copper discovery * Says a large mine and smelter would be developed using a two-phased approach * Says pea highlights include pre-tax internal rate of return of 18.5%;

after-tax irr of 15.2% * Says pea highlights include after-tax net present value, at an 8% discount

rate, of US$2.5 billion * Says pea highlights include steady-state production target of 300,000 tonnes

per year of blister copper * Says pea highlights include low pre-production capital requirement of

approximately US$1.4 billion * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.