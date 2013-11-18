BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines gives updated independent preliminary economic assessment of Kamoa copper discovery

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd : * Announces updated independent preliminary economic assessment of its kamoa

copper discovery * Says a large mine and smelter would be developed using a two-phased approach * Says pea highlights include pre-tax internal rate of return of 18.5%;

after-tax irr of 15.2% * Says pea highlights include after-tax net present value, at an 8% discount

rate, of US$2.5 billion * Says pea highlights include steady-state production target of 300,000 tonnes

per year of blister copper * Says pea highlights include low pre-production capital requirement of

approximately US$1.4 billion