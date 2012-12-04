FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Friedland eyes London listing for Ivanplats in 2013
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Friedland eyes London listing for Ivanplats in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland hopes to list his African-focused miner, Ivanplats , in London within around six months, after a long-awaited debut in Toronto in October.

“We hope to bring the company to London, although we are a Canadian company, within about six months,” Friedland told a London conference.

Friedland is one of the mining industry’s best-known entrepreneurs, having spotted the potential of some of the world’s biggest deposits, among them the Voisey’s Bay nickel deposit in Eastern Canada and the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold deposit in Mongolia.

Ivanplats, his latest venture, owns the high-grade Kamoa copper deposit in the Democratic Republic of Congo, along with the massive Platreef platinum, gold and copper project in South Africa. It also owns the Kipushi zinc and copper asset in Congo, as well as other assets spread across Congo, South Africa, Gabon and Australia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.