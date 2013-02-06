FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Ivanplats mulls secondary listing in Johannesburg
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

Canada's Ivanplats mulls secondary listing in Johannesburg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland is considering a secondary listing for his African-focused miner, Ivanplats, in Johannesburg, a change from an earlier plan to head to London.

Friedland told a conference in South Africa on Wednesday that Ivanplats had initially planned a secondary listing in London but said that “a secondary listing here (in South Africa) may be more appropriate”.

Ivanplats’ main listing is in Toronto, Canada.

Friedland is one of the mining industry’s best-known entrepreneurs, having spotted the potential of some of the world’s biggest deposits, among them the Voisey’s Bay nickel deposit in Eastern Canada and the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold deposit in Mongolia.

Ivanplats, his latest venture, owns the high-grade Kamoa copper deposit in the Democratic Republic of Congo, along with the massive Platreef platinum, gold and copper project in South Africa. It also owns the Kipushi zinc and copper asset in Congo, as well as other assets spread across Congo, South Africa, Gabon and Australia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.