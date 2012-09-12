FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Friedland's Ivanplats kickstarts Toronto share sale
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 12, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Friedland's Ivanplats kickstarts Toronto share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland has begun a long-awaited process to sell shares in his latest venture, Ivanplats, hoping to raise cash for the development of deposits in Africa.

Ivanplats shareholder Baker Steel Resources Trust said in a statement on Wednesday that the mining firm had filed a preliminary prospectus in Canada on Tuesday, and planned to list on the Toronto stock exchange. It gave no detail on timing or price.

The listing - which will enable mining maverick Friedland to develop copper, zinc and platinum projects in Congo and South Africa - had been expected to be put on hold due to uncertain market conditions, but could now be one of Canada’s biggest listings this year.

Banks involved in the listing, which previous reports have suggested could raise $1 billion, are BMO, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley and RBC.

Friedland is best known as the man behind Oyu Tolgoi, a Mongolian copper-gold mine that is one of the world’s largest.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.