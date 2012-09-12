Friedland's Ivanplats kickstarts Toronto share sale

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland has begun a long-awaited process to sell shares in his latest venture, Ivanplats, hoping to raise cash for the development of deposits in Africa.

Ivanplats shareholder Baker Steel Resources Trust said in a statement on Wednesday that the mining firm had filed a preliminary prospectus in Canada on Tuesday, and planned to list on the Toronto stock exchange. It gave no detail on timing or price.

The listing - which will enable mining maverick Friedland to develop copper, zinc and platinum projects in Congo and South Africa - had been expected to be put on hold due to uncertain market conditions, but could now be one of Canada’s biggest listings this year.

Banks involved in the listing, which previous reports have suggested could raise $1 billion, are BMO, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley and RBC.

Friedland is best known as the man behind Oyu Tolgoi, a Mongolian copper-gold mine that is one of the world’s largest.