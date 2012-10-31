Fiat Industrial's Iveco unit signs Africa jv with Larimar

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Fiat Industrial said on Wednesday its Iveco truck unit had signed an agreement with Larimar Group to set up a joint venture in South Africa to produce trucks and buses for Africa.

In a statement Fiat Industrial said Iveco will hold 60 percent of the shares in the joint venture.

The new company will build light, medium and heavy duty commercial vehicles and front engine and low-floor city buses, it said.

Production will start in the second half of 2013 with the Eurocargo range.