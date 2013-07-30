UPDATE 1-IVG says creditor talks on debt overhaul collapsed

(Releads with statement from IVG)

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - German property company IVG Immobilien said late on Tuesday it has failed to reach agreement with creditors on restructuring its debt and said its future as a going concern is under review.

IVG has about 4 billion euros ($5.30 billion) of debt after a rapid expansion spree and has been trying for weeks to reach agreement with creditors, many of which are hedge funds, on swapping some of the debt for equity.

The management board is now “carefully examining” IVG’s ability to continue as a going concern, the company said, adding it will publish results of the review “as soon as possible.”

Chief Executive Wolfgang Schaefers said last week that the company could seek protection from creditors as a last resort to buy time to restructure the business.

In such a case, IVG would make use of a German law that gives companies up to three months of breathing space to try to fix their finances.

IVG has said it needs to cut its liabilities by up to 1.75 billion euros and completely restructure its debt to give it capital to refinance loans maturing this year and in 2014.

IVG had set a deadline for an agreement by July 30 to give it enough time to include the debt deal on the agenda of its Sept. 12 shareholder meeting. ($1 = 0.7547 euros)