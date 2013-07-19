UPDATE 1-Germany's IVG believes can continue as going concern

* IVG says further progress made with creditors on financing

* Says financing proposal could be presented by July 30 (Adds details)

FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - German property company IVG Immobilien said it believes the company can continue as a going concern after financing talks with key creditors made progress on Friday.

“The board of management feels that the forecast regarding the company’s ability to continue as a going concern has been confirmed,” it said in a statement.

IVG said key creditors which represent around 2.9 billion euros ($3.81 billion) of its liabilities gave statements on Friday that made management conclude it was “overwhelmingly likely that a proposal for a comprehensive financing of IVG outside insolvency proceedings ... could be presented to IVG by 30 July 2013.”

IVG, which built up debts during an expansion spree, has said it needs to cut its liabilities by up to 1.75 billion euros and completely restructure its debt to give it capital to refinance loans maturing this year and in 2014.

Last week, IVG said a preliminary analysis had shown that it might need funds of up to 120 million euros (US$156.6 million) from October and the company was currently in talks related to a bridge loan.

IVG, which has almost 4 billion euros in debt, said some of the money needed was because of restructuring costs.

The company, which manages assets worth 21 billion euros including a stake in London’s landmark Gherkin office building, previously warned it had come close to breaching covenants on its syndicated loans, which would mean banks could demand early repayment.

It said it would hold its annual shareholders meeting on Sept. 12. ($1 = 0.7611 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach. Editing by Jane Merriman)