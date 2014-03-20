FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German real estate group IVG says investors approve debt swap
#Bankruptcy News
March 20, 2014 / 4:26 PM / 4 years ago

German real estate group IVG says investors approve debt swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - The creditors and shareholders of Germany’s IVG Immobilien, the co-owner of London’s landmark “Gherkin” tower, have approved the proposed debt-for-equity swap that will put the real estate firm in the hands of its creditors.

Creditors approved the plan with 99.5 percent of votes, while shareholders approved it with a 56.9 percent majority, the company said on Thursday.

It added the company expects the insolvency proceedings to be lifted in the third quarter of this year. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

