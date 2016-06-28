FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German real estate group IVG to launch 3 billion eur sale - sources
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 28, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

German real estate group IVG to launch 3 billion eur sale - sources

Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - Real estate group IVG is launching a roughly 3 billion euro ($3.3 billion) asset sale as its hedge fund owners are hoping to lock in high prices in a buoyant German property market, three people familiar with the matter said.

IVG, which went through insolvency proceedings in 2013 after cost overruns at its landmark Squaire building at the Frankfurt airport made debt levels unsustainable, has sent out first information packages to prospective bidders, they said.

Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are organising the potential stock market listing - which may take place as early as autumn 2016 - or alternatively a potential sale.

While the base case is an IPO, expressions of interest by potential buyers are due next month and first bids in September, the people said.

$1 = 0.9032 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Tina Bellon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.