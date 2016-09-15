FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
IVG Immobilien prepares OfficeFirst for Frankfurt IPO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 15, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

IVG Immobilien prepares OfficeFirst for Frankfurt IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Real estate company IVG will list its core activities after negotiations about a sale of its office portfolio to private equity firm Blackstone collapsed, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

One person, who declined to be identified, said the group of hedge funds that owns IVG had turned down Blackstone's offer of about 3.3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) for the asset, named OfficeFirst.

IVG's supervisory board was meeting on Thursday to finalise the decision, the other person said.

IVG was taken over by creditors in 2014 as debt weighed on the company in the afermath of the financial crisis. ($1 = 0.8900 euros) (Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Arno Schuetze; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.