(Adds details about OfficeFirst portfolio, background)
FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Real estate company IVG will
list its core activities after negotiations about a sale of its
office portfolio to private equity firm Blackstone
collapsed, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
One person, who declined to be identified, said the group of
hedge funds that owns IVG had turned down Blackstone's offer of
about 3.3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) for the asset, named
OfficeFirst.
IVG's supervisory board was meeting on Thursday to finalise
the decision, the other person said.
OfficeFirst manages a commercial property portfolio worth
3.25 billion euros, the bulk of IVG's assets, including The
Squaire office development at Frankfurt airport.
IVG went through insolvency proceedings in 2013 after cost
overruns at its Squaire premises made debt levels unsustainable.
OfficeFirst and IVG's owners - funds including York Capital,
Anchorage and Davidson Kempner - would be looking for proceeds
of between 700 and 900 million euros from an initial public
offering (IPO), two sources told Reuters last month.
OfficeFirst is looking for a stock market valuation of about
1.5 billion euros, the sources said at the time.
Since a revaluation of OfficeFirst's properties in late
2015, its current enterprise value stands at 3.25 billion euros,
with equity accounting for about 1.25 billion euros and debt for
the rest.
($1 = 0.8900 euros)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Arno Schuetze; writing by Harro
ten Wolde; editing by David Clarke)