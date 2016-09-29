FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OfficeFirst owners eye IPO volume of 750-800 mln eur -sources
September 29, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

OfficeFirst owners eye IPO volume of 750-800 mln eur -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The owners of German real estate company OfficeFirst Immobilien are targeting the sale of shares worth up to 800 million euros ($898 million) in a planned initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Thursday.

OfficeFirst said two weeks ago it aimed to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange before the end of the year.

Shares would be offered at around 21-23 euros apiece, resulting in a total IPO volume of 750-800 million euros of newly issued and existing shares, the sources said.

OfficeFirst previously said that its IPO will include new shares worth around 450 million euros as well as existing stock held by IVG. ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Kathrin Jones; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
