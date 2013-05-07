UPDATE 1-Real estate group IVG mulls debt-equity swap-sources

* Convertibles, hybrids may face high losses -sources

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - German property company IVG Immobilien is considering swapping part of its debt for equity in a move to restructure liabilities built up in a daring expansion spree, four people familiar with the situation said.

IVG had outstanding debt of almost 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) at the end of 2012 and the company said in March it needed to completely restructure its debt to make sure it has enough capital to refinance loans maturing this year and next.

One option would involve holders of some syndicated loans being offered new equity, while existing shareholders would be wiped out almost completely, the people said.

Under the plan, IVG would also seek to reduce debt by about 800 million euros by almost entirely cancelling 400 million euros each in convertible bonds and hybrid bonds, they said.

One of the sources said that according to the plan, which IVG will likely present next month, holders of those securities would be offered a very small equity stake. Another source said that they may receive warrants, which would benefit them in any future recovery at IVG.

The first source said at least 600 million euros in syndicated loans were likely to be swapped for equity, while the other three people said that it was too early to say how much of IVG’s outstanding loans would be swapped for equity.

IVG declined to comment.

The syndicated loans - initially provided by lenders like Commerzbank, BayernLB, DZ Bank, Deutsche Bank, HSH, IKB, KfW, LBBW , NordLB and WGZ-Bank - have changed hands over the last couple of months.

The sources said that most of IVG’s loans were now owned by hedge funds.

MASSIVE HAIRCUT

Once IVG has pinned down a plan to restructure its debt, it will still need the approval of shareholders and junior debt holders.

“Given the fact that shareholders and junior debt holders are facing a massive haircut, it remains to be seen whether an out-of-court solution can be found,” one of the sources said.

IVG, which manages assets worth 21 billion euros including a stake in the City of London’s landmark Gherkin office building, is due to publish first-quarter results on Wednesday. It reported a 100 million-euro net loss last year and skipped paying a dividend as well as deferring coupon payments on its hybrid bond.

It has said it has come close to a breach of covenants, which means the banks could demand repayment of loans. Chief Executive Wolfgang Schaefers said in March that the company was keeping all strategic options open but warned that all stakeholders would need to contribute to any solution.

The company has postponed its annual shareholders’ meeting from May 16 until August to allow time to explain the new plan to investors.

IVG’s market value has collapsed from 4.2 billion euros in 2007, when its stock reached highs of almost 35 euros, to 122 million euros now. Its shares were down 7.9 percent at 0.54 euros in late trading on Tuesday.

Rothschild, which is advising IVG on the restructuring, as well as Blackstone, which is advising the senior lenders, declined to comment.

Law firm Freshfields, which is acting as legal advisor to IVG, and Kirkland & Ellis, which is acting as legal advisor to the senior lenders, were not immediately available for comment.