IVG to sell airport estate complex via fund -report
#Credit Markets
August 11, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

IVG to sell airport estate complex via fund -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - IVG Immobilien, Germany’s largest provider of commercial real estate, plans to sell a business and hotel complex at Frankfurt airport through a fund, Boersen-Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing IVG’s finance chief.

“Financing conditions are currently favorable,” Chief Financial Officer Hans Volkert Volckens told the newspaper, adding that IVG is doing all it can to prepare a sale of the estate, known as “The Squaire”, located at Germany’s largest airport.

The four possible options to divest The Squaire are a direct sell-off, a structuring as classic closed general fund, a sale via a special fund and a structured solution, Volckens was quoted as saying, adding that a final decision will probably be taken around the end of the year.

Chief Executive Wolfgang Schaefers said in May that selling The Squaire would lower IVG’s debt by about 800 million euros ($985.12 million). ($1 = 0.8121 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

