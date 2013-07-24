FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Protection from creditors is fall-back plan for Germany's IVG
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2013 / 3:58 PM / in 4 years

Protection from creditors is fall-back plan for Germany's IVG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BONN, Germany July 24 (Reuters) - Highly indebted German property company IVG Immobilien does not rule out seeking protection from creditors to buy time to restructure the business, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The company has about 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) of debt after a rapid expansion spree and has been trying for weeks to reach agreement with creditors, many of whom are hedge funds, on swapping some of the debt for equity.

“Should we reach no consensual deal or receive no positive forecast for the company as a going concern, then an official procedure for seeking protection from creditors would be an unavoidable fall-back plan,” CEO Wolfgang Schaefers told reporters.

IVG could seek to make use of a German law that gives companies up to three months of breathing space to try to fix their finances. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Goodman)

