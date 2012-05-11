IVG Immobilien posts Q1 net loss, keeps outlook

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - German real estate company IVG Immobilien reported a smaller-than-expected net loss for the first quarter, citing progress of its major project “The Squaire” at Frankfurt’s airport and first rental income from the building.

The net loss in the first three months of the year was 4.8 million euros ($6.22 million), compared with a net loss of 5.3 million euros expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Chief Executive Wolfgang Schaefer is struggling with the hotel and office building “The Squaire” at the Frankfurt airport, which is worth 800 million euros, but has cost the company already 1.25 billion due to construction problems.

The company confirmed its outlook, planning to break even this year and aiming to generate a net profit again next year, when the group is also aiming to sell “The Squaire”.

The share has lost 71 percent in twelve months, valuing the company at 323 million euro. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh)