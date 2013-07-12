FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German property firm IVG says may need funds from October
July 12, 2013 / 6:31 PM / 4 years ago

German property firm IVG says may need funds from October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - Indebted German property firm IVG said a preliminary liquidity analysis shows it may need funds of up to 120 million euros ($156.6 million) from October, or the company’s future could be in doubt.

The company, which has almost 4 billion euros in debt, said the shortfall may arise due to the costs of its restructuring and because it has shut down a cash pool due to its worsening situation.

“An expected liquidity need of approximately 120 million euros, not yet met and possibly posing a risk to the company as a going concern, might arise between October 2013 and March 2014,” it said.

It said, though that it was currently holding talks on a bridging loan. ($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

