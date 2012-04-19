FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
April 19, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

I.Coast grants oil field rights to Rialto unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has granted exclusive exploitation rights on its ‘Gazelle’ offshore oil and gas field to C&L Natural Resources, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Australian-listed Rialto Energy Ltd , the government said on Thursday.

C&L has an 85 percent stake in the CI-202 block where the Gazelle field is located, with the remaining 15 percent controlled by Ivory Coast state oil and gas company Petroci.

“Production will reach a plateau of 2,162 barrels per day of crude oil and 24.5 million cubic feet of natural gas,” the government statement said. Exploration is currently underway on two fields on the block, according to Rialto’s website, with production expected to begin in 2013. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)

