Gunmen attack Ivory Coast security targets, power station

ABIDJAN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Gunmen attacked military and police targets around Ivory Coast’s commercial capital Abidjan before dawn on Friday, killing at least one person, the United Nations mission in the West African country said.

The mission said gunmen armed with rocket-propelled grenade launchers and Kalashnikov assault rifles had attacked a gendarmerie in the Abidjan suburb of Yopougon at 3:45 am (0345 GMT) and had killed a prisoner being held there.

Gunmen had also attacked an army checkpoint in Agbaou, wounding two soldiers, it said in a press release.

Later in the morning, gunmen raided the Azito power station in Abidjan, a worker at the plant and a nearby resident said, asking not to be named. The worker told Reuters that several people had been killed in that assault.

Government officials in the cocoa-producing country declined to comment.

Ivory Coast has been hit by a wave of deadly attacks this year launched by suspected supporters of ex-President Laurent Gbagbo, who was ousted in a 2011 civil war.

A U.N. report in October said it believed Gbagbo supporters had orchestrated a series of armed attacks that have convulsed Ivory Coast since August and had established an operations base in neighbouring Ghana.

Gbagbo is awaiting trial at the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity after a war last year in which more than 3,000 people were killed. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Andrew Osborn)