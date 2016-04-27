Ivory Coast to sell half its 10 pct stake in SIB bank

ABIDJAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast will sell off half of its 10 percent stake in Societe Ivoirienne de Banque (SIB) as part of a privatisation programme, government spokesman Bruno Kone said on Wednesday.

Kone did not say who was in line to purchase the 5 percent stake in the bank, which is controlled by Morocco’s Attijariwafa Bank. He also did not say how much the state was expecting to earn from the sale. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier. Editing by Jane Merriman)