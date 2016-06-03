FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast government approves sale of stake in NSIA Banque-CI
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 3, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast government approves sale of stake in NSIA Banque-CI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

ABIDJAN, June 3 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s government has approved the sale of the state’s 10 percent stake in NSIA Banque Cote d‘Ivoire as part of a privatisation programme, spokesman Bruno Kone said on Friday after a cabinet meeting in the commercial capital Abidjan.

Ivory Coast, the world’s biggest cocoa grower, had in 213 announced plans to sell its shares in 15 companies.

Kone did not give details of the sale price.

Five percent of the lender will be ceded to Ivory Coast’s cocoa and coffee marketing board, the Coffee and Cocoa Council. The remaining shares will be sold via West Africa’s regional BRVM bourse.

NSIA Banque Cote d‘Ivoire, then called BIAO-CI, had total capital estimated at 20 billion CFA francs ($34.5 million) when the government announced its intention to sell its stake. ($1 = 579.1100 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Marine Pennetier and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.