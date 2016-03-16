FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast to inject $59 mln to save state bank CNCE
March 16, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

Ivory Coast to inject $59 mln to save state bank CNCE

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GRAND BASSAM, Ivory Coast, March 16 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast will inject 35 billion CFA francs ($59 million) to save state bank Caisse Nationale des Caisses d‘Epargne (CNCE), government spokesman Bruno Kone said on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting.

The bank is wholly owned by the state and has been under provisional administration since last June due to management difficulties and payment problems.

“Given the role played by CNCE in providing access to the country’s banking sector, the cabinet has decided to provide liquidity to facilitate the bank’s restructuring,” Kone said, adding that the bank’s poor results remained a concern.

He was speaking in the beach resort town of Grand Bassam, east of the commercial capital Abidjan, following a cabinet meeting held there in the wake of an attack by Islamist militants on Sunday who killed 18 people.

CNCE has around 700,000 clients and must pay more than 800 salaries as well as other costs. Ivory Coast is the largest economy in French-speaking West Africa and has grown rapidly since a decade of political turmoil ended in 2011. ($1 = 592.2900 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and David Evans)

