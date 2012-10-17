Bollore Africa Logistics sees surge in Abidjan shipping traffic

ABIDJAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bollore Africa Logistics CI’s turnover was up nearly 57 percent at 38.13 billion CFA francs ($76 million) in the first half of the year due to a rebound in shipping traffic at Abidjan’s port, which it manages, the company said on Wednesday.

The affiliate of France’s Bollore logistics conglomerate, said it made a net profit in the six months of 6.81 billion CFA francs, up from 1.41 billion CFA francs in the same period of 2011.

Abidjan traffic was depressed from February to May 2011 due to the violence which erupted following the presidential election in late 2010. But goods traffic at the port jumped more than 87 percent in the first half of 2012, compared to the same period the previous year.

“Our turnover is up by 57 percent compare to the first half of 2011. This increase is linked to the upsurge of activity following the end of the post-election crisis,” it said.

“With an expected normalisation of the security situation, we hope to be able to maintain the growth of the first half of 2012.” ($1=499.9290 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Greg Mahlich)