FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ivory Coast to issue $120 mln, 3-yr bond -lead manager
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 23, 2012 / 9:05 AM / in 5 years

Ivory Coast to issue $120 mln, 3-yr bond -lead manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, April 23 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast plans to issue a 60 billion CFA franc ($120.81 million) three-year bond with a 6.0 percent coupon to raise funds for infrastructure projects, one of the lead managers said on Monday.

The bond, which will be listed on the West African bourse, will be marketed to investors across the region’s CFA currency zone from April 23 to May 22. It will be sold in units of 10,000 CFA, an official of SOGEBOURSE, the investment banking arm of bank SocGen said.

“The funds will be used to rebuild the Ivorian economy, notably infrastructure projects,” the official said, requesting not to be named. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Catherine Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.